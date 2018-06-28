MURDER FOR HIRE

$1 million bond for business owner accused of hiring hitman to kill officer

EMBED </>More Videos

The man accused of hiring a hitman to kill a police officer appeared in court overnight. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston business man accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a police officer made his first appearance in court Thursday morning.

Mohammed Mohamed, 47, is charged with solicitation to commit capital murder.

Authorities say Mohamed initially wanted someone to throw acid in the officer's face and maim him because the officer wrote tickets at his business.

SEE ALSO: Houston's most infamous murder-for-hire plots


According to HPD Chief Art Acevedo, the suspect changed his mind and decided he wanted the officer dead.

In court, officials said Mohamed paid a confidential informant $700 to get masks so he could hide his identity when meeting with a hitman to discuss killing the officer.

Mohamed allegedly agreed to pay the hitman $500 to kill the officer and promised another $1,500 after the officer was dead.

What Mohamed did not know was that the hitman was actually an undercover officer who staged the murder, then met with Mohamed at a park with a SWAT team standing by.

Officers then arrested Mohamed, who had $1,500 in his pocket. His bond is set at $1 million, but it could be revoked once Mohamed goes before a district court judge.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder for hirehouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER FOR HIRE
Man's website roots out those who want to hire hitman
Man accused of hiring hitman to kill officer faced financial problems
Man accused of murder-for-hire plot against HPD officer speaks out
Houston's most infamous murder-for-hire plots
More murder for hire
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
More News