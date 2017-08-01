Young victims shot at stoplight driven to fire station for help

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two young shooting victims were dropped off at a fire station in the South Loop and now investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday night when the vehicle the victims were driving in was stopped at a red light at Scott Street and the South Loop.

Investigators said the suspects pulled up next to them, started shooting and took off.

Police said the 15-year-old boy who was driving was shot in the arm and a younger girl was shot in the hip.

The victims were driven to Houston Fire Station 46 to get help. When they arrived at the station, they also had the father of one of the teens and another younger child with them.

The teens were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators said a possible description of the suspect's car was a silver or gray Chrysler 200.

