HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Five years after Dameon Johnson was shot to death, his family and investigators are asking for the public's help in finding his killer.

Investigators and family members held a news conference Monday asking for anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Johnson, 36, was on his way to work at 7 a.m. when he was killed March 19, 2013.

At the time, police found his truck in a ditch in the 8200 block of Peachtree. His body was found in a ditch across the road.

He was found about a quarter mile from his house.

No motive for the murder has been released.

Investigators describe Johnson as an innocent victim who didn't deserve what happened.

They say nothing was stolen from him and there is still no known motive for the murder.

Police say they are at a dead end but they know someone out there knows something about what happened that morning.

Johnson's daughter Asia is now 12 years old. She tearfully spoke about her amazing father and the need to find out who killed him so they can be punished.

The family urged anyone who knows anything, no matter how small, to come forward.

Johnson's mother said coming forward now would show that people cared about her son.

Investigators who have been working this case from the very beginning say it has worn on them. They said they want to solve every case but some stay right there on your heart. That is the case for Johnson and his family.

The family is currently working with Crime Stoppers to increase the reward for information leading to an arrest.
