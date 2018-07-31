Man accused of drinking beer in stolen Camaro charged after allegedly threatening La Porte police officer

Anthony Tyler Lee Robison grinned for his mugshot after allegedly threatening a police officer during a traffic stop in La Porte.

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
An Oklahoma man accused of drinking a beer while driving a stolen vehicle allegedly threatened harm against a La Porte police officer during a traffic stop.

Police stopped Anthony Tyler Lee Robison, 22, on Monday night in the 8300 block of Spencer Highway.

The La Porte Police Department said they stopped Robison after someone called 911 to report him for drinking behind the wheel of a black Camaro.

Police say Robison passed a field sobriety test, but the car came back as stolen.

As officers put handcuffs on the suspect, Robison allegedly said, "You are going to die for this."

Robison, who was found to have an outstanding warrant for misdemeanor evading arrest out of Harris County, is now facing a charge of felony retaliation.

The investigation into the allegedly stolen vehicle continues as he sits in the Harris County Jail.
