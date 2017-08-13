We're following breaking news in north Harris County, where the quick thinking of a minivan driver probably saved her life during a crash involving a wrong-way driver.Just before 3 a.m., calls came into 911 dispatchers in Montgomery County about a wrong-way driver on the Grand Parkway near the San Jacinto River Bridge.The driver was travelling westbound on the eastbound lanes of traffic on Highway 99.As the wrong-way driver made his way into Harris County, deputies began pursuing the suspect.Cruisers could be seen converging on the Grand Parkway, with some units going to State Highway 249 and others at FM 2920 in order to catch the suspect.Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables joined the pursuit at Kuykendahl, just as the wrong-way driver hit a minivan traveling eastbound.The woman inside the minivan swerved to miss the driver as she was returning to her home in Conroe.What could have been a head-on wreck turned into a crash where both drivers swiped the passenger side of their vehicles.Fortunately, no one was injured and the driver was arrested.Deputies said he will be charged with DWI. A female passenger who was with him was released to a friend.