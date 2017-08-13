Minivan driver avoids head-on crash with wrong-way driver on Grand Parkway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news in north Harris County, where the quick thinking of a minivan driver probably saved her life during a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

Just before 3 a.m., calls came into 911 dispatchers in Montgomery County about a wrong-way driver on the Grand Parkway near the San Jacinto River Bridge.

The driver was travelling westbound on the eastbound lanes of traffic on Highway 99.

As the wrong-way driver made his way into Harris County, deputies began pursuing the suspect.

Cruisers could be seen converging on the Grand Parkway, with some units going to State Highway 249 and others at FM 2920 in order to catch the suspect.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables joined the pursuit at Kuykendahl, just as the wrong-way driver hit a minivan traveling eastbound.

The woman inside the minivan swerved to miss the driver as she was returning to her home in Conroe.

What could have been a head-on wreck turned into a crash where both drivers swiped the passenger side of their vehicles.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the driver was arrested.

Deputies said he will be charged with DWI. A female passenger who was with him was released to a friend.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wrong waycar crashHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
BEWARE: Another round of dangerous heat expected today
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Sunday funday: Farmer's market at St. Arnold today
Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
Mansion nail spa in Cypress hosts grand opening today
Numbers announced for $356 million Powerball jackpot
Quidditch Championship in League City this weekend
Show More
Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Woman killed by husband during fight in SE Houston
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
2 police personnel dead after helicopter crashes
More News
Photos
Facing life threatening disease with fitness and faith
Incredible mansion hits market in Memorial area
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
More Photos