HUMAN REMAINS FOUND

Woman's body found stuffed into suitcase near dumpster in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Dead body found in suitcase. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on July 18, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Officials said skeletal human remains have been found inside a suitcase in Philadelphia.

The discovery was made Tuesday afternoon at 4:15 p.m.

Housing authority police made the discovery after neighbors complained of an odor coming from a dumpster.

"The suitcase was in there and you could smell it," said neighbor Guy Peterson. "The first police officer came and opened it and all you could see was maggots."

Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said it appears to be the partially decomposed body of a black woman and the body appears to be intact.

"It appears to be a female. I'm not sure of the age at this point," said Walker. "We're not sure when it was placed there, but we do know the trash from those two dumpsters was picked up from the housing sanitation department."

Police said it's possible that the suitcase was left for Monday's trash pickup.
Investigators said the body appears to be partially decomposed. Police cannot yet say how long ago she died. She did have some clothing on.

Late Tuesday afternoon kids and adults lined up to watch as detectives and the crime scene unit combed the parking lot.

The medical examiner arrived and removed the suitcase with the body still inside.

Neighbors said the discovery in broad daylight has them rattled.

"What if a kid played and found it?" resident Shayna Granger said.
The medical examiner is working to identify the body and determine the exact cause of death.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials said skeletal human remains have been found inside a suitcase in Southwest Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos

Human skeletal remains found in suitcase in SW Philly: as seen on Action News at 6 p.m, July 17, 2018

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
human remains foundbody foundu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
5-year-old girl finds human severed leg in lake
Oil field worker finds human skull in Montgomery County
Bodies found at construction site believed to be of slaves
Forensic team reveals new details in severed head investigation
More human remains found
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News