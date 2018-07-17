Woman stabbed to death in front of her two kids

PORTLAND, Maine (KTRK) --
A woman in Maine was fatally stabbed in front of her young children Sunday, authorities say.

"When I walked up to church, I saw a lady on the ground," neighbor Victoria Auger told WGME.

Lewiston police say 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie was stabbed to death while coming out of a laundry mat.

Friends say Dobbie had fallen on hard times and was homeless with her two kids.

"There are so many people in this area that are in the same boat or similar boats. It's appalling that something like this happens to anybody," witness Pat Gardiner said.

Investigators say Dobbie died at the hospital.

A suspect was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed.

"The old man, we saw him in cuffs on the ground. We didn't see the incident go down, but we saw the lady being put into the ambulance. And we could see that she was unconscious," Auger said.

There's no word on a possible motive.
