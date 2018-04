A traffic stop along the Hardy Toll Road led to a chase and DWI arrest on Saturday.Precinct 4 constables told Eyewitness News that they attempted to pull over Keli Lott, but she refused to stop.According to reports, Lott stopped at a nearby business for a short moment and drove away again. Authorities say they then spiked Lott's car.She was arrested for DWI and flashed a smile to the camera in her mugshot.