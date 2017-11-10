Woman shot multiple times in Fort Bend County

A woman was shot multiple times in Fort Bend County overnight, according to authorities.The woman was taken by Life Flight from a home near Collier Point and Emerald Lodge Lane around 11 p.m.A witness told Eyewitness News that she was visiting a friend when she saw a woman run out of a home injured. She said moments later, officers drew their weapons as the woman's husband exited the home.Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said the woman is in stable condition and will undergo surgery.Authorities are still investigating the cause of the shooting.