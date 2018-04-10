Woman shot as gunman fires into apartment where children slept nearby in SW Houston

Police are looking for the gunman who shot through an apartment window, wounding a woman. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for the person who shot into an apartment, hitting a woman in the leg while several children slept on the floor nearby.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Gulfton Apartments off Fondren Road near Harwin Drive.

"We don't have a motive right now. The information we have right now is the suspect walked right up to the window, fired the shots and ran," said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston police.

Investigators say a man and woman were asleep inside a first floor apartment when the shooter fired at least one shot. The man was not hit but the woman was injured. Police say four to five children were on the floor right under the window where the shooter stood.

"Fortunately, the bullets flew over them and didn't strike them," Crowson said.



Investigators plan to review surveillance video. At this point, police have not released a description of the shooter.

