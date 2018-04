AT LEAST 4 SHOTS fired into this apt on Gulfton near Fulton. A woman was hit in the leg while she slept. Police say 4-5 children laying under that window were spared as bullets flew over their head. Shooter ran after firing. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/3W4LQxAumH — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 10, 2018

Police are looking for the person who shot into an apartment, hitting a woman in the leg while several children slept on the floor nearby.It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Gulfton Apartments off Fondren Road near Harwin Drive."We don't have a motive right now. The information we have right now is the suspect walked right up to the window, fired the shots and ran," said Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston police.Investigators say a man and woman were asleep inside a first floor apartment when the shooter fired at least one shot. The man was not hit but the woman was injured. Police say four to five children were on the floor right under the window where the shooter stood."Fortunately, the bullets flew over them and didn't strike them," Crowson said.Investigators plan to review surveillance video. At this point, police have not released a description of the shooter.