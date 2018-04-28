Woman shoots man attempting to rob her outside bar

Police say the shooting in downtown Raleigh stemmed from an attempted robbery.

RALEIGH, North Carolina --
A woman decided to fight back during an attempted robbery in Raleigh, North Carolina, by shooting the man who was trying to rob her.

According to police, a 28-year-old man attempted to rob a woman in front of a bar.
WTVD-TV reports, the 23-year-old fired her weapon to keep the man from attacking her. He was later identified as Jonathan Tyrone Peace.

He sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest.

She stayed on scene until police arrived.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant charging Peace with common law robbery.
