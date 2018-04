A woman decided to fight back during an attempted robbery in Raleigh, North Carolina, by shooting the man who was trying to rob her.According to police, a 28-year-old man attempted to rob a woman in front of a bar. WTVD-TV reports, the 23-year-old fired her weapon to keep the man from attacking her. He was later identified as Jonathan Tyrone Peace.He sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the chest.She stayed on scene until police arrived.Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant charging Peace with common law robbery.