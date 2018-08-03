ROBBERY

Woman robbed during morning jog in southwest Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are searching for two armed robbers who stole a phone from a jogger.

A 55-year-old woman was robbed near the intersection of Kuldell and Pontiac Drive in southwest Houston Thursday morning, authorities say.

The woman was approached by two men in a white Pontiac who asked her for directions. The suspects reappeared a block later.

One suspect pressed a gun to her back while the other searched her and took her phone.

Harris County Precinct 5 deputies are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.
