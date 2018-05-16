A woman and her dog were rescued after spending 15 hours lost in a wooded area in Montgomery County.Sherrie Sivley took her dog out around noon Tuesday to play along a creek. By 8 p.m, the 55-year-old woman was lost in the dark and called her father.Rescue teams responded along with search dogs, a DPS helicopter and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office drone.The helicopter team spotted Sivley around 3 a.m."It can be scary," she said. "With the wild hogs, and all that, and the snakes. I'm used to being in the woods, but still, next time I will bring a pack so that I'm prepared."Sivley and her dog are doing fine. She says next time she'll make sure she has a GPS device.