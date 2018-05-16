  • LIVE VIDEO Former Cub Scout leader accused of indecency with a child

Woman and her dog rescued after more than 15 hours in wooded area

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman and her dog rescued after 15 hours in Sam Houston National Forest (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman and her dog were rescued after spending 15 hours lost in a wooded area in Montgomery County.

Sherrie Sivley took her dog out around noon Tuesday to play along a creek. By 8 p.m, the 55-year-old woman was lost in the dark and called her father.

Rescue teams responded along with search dogs, a DPS helicopter and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office drone.

The helicopter team spotted Sivley around 3 a.m.

"It can be scary," she said. "With the wild hogs, and all that, and the snakes. I'm used to being in the woods, but still, next time I will bring a pack so that I'm prepared."

Sivley and her dog are doing fine. She says next time she'll make sure she has a GPS device.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuesearch and rescuehikingdogMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Officials discuss arrest of former Cub Scout leader
Mayor Turner makes plea after 3-year-old was shot in Sunnyside
Woman accused of stealing $200,000 from youth hockey league
Girl injured in head-on crash blamed on distracted driver
Parent takes son to turn himself in on terroristic threat charges
Michigan State reaches $500M settlement Dr. Nassar victims
ESPN to honor Nassar sexual abuse survivors at ESPYS
VIDEO: Newborn twins not ready to leave each other's side
Show More
Family of murdered armor guard pleads for help finding killers
Houston police arrest 34 vice sex trade suspects
Lawsuit filed by family of man electrocuted in water during Harvey
'I'm mad at this' Grandmother of boy shot at apartment calls for change
Police release video of man with AR-15 going on shooting spree
More News