Woman and her dog rescued after more than 15 hours in Sam Houston National Forest

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman and her dog rescued after 15 hours in Sam Houston National Forest (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A woman and her dog were rescued after spending 15 hours lost in the Sam Houston National Forest in Montgomery County.

Sherrie Sivley took her dog out around noon Tuesday to play along a creek. By 8 p.m, the 55-year-old woman was lost in the dark and called her father.

Rescue teams responded along with search dogs, a DPS helicopter and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office drone.

The helicopter team spotted Sivley around 3 a.m.

"It can be scary," she said. "With the wild hogs, and all that, and the snakes. I'm used to being in the woods, but still, next time I will bring a pack so that I'm prepared."

Sivley and her dog are doing fine. She says next time she'll make sure she has a GPS device.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescuesearch and rescuehikingdogMontgomery County
Top Stories
LIVE: Overturned propane tanker shuts down Hwy 59 in Beasley
Guard's unsolved murder: Could missing equipment help find a killer?
'I'm mad at this' Grandmother of boy shot at apartment calls for change
Man fatally shot on balcony of apartment in East Harris County
Prince George, Princess Charlotte in royal wedding
Is there really a 2-way mirror in this Cypress gas station?
Naked man caught outside the Alamo pushing baby stroller
Since Harvey, Harris Co. spending millions to send inmates elsewhere
Show More
Homeowner fighting HOA to keep his work van in his driveway
Dashcam catches testy exchange after deputy pulls over constable
Alief students can embrace future careers at new center
Residents hold vigil to remember City Council member
Digital Deal of the Day
More News