A woman and her dog were rescued after spending 15 hours lost in the Sam Houston National Forest in Montgomery County.Sherrie Sivley took her dog out around noon Tuesday to play along a creek. By 8 p.m, the 55-year-old woman was lost in the dark and called her father.Rescue teams responded along with search dogs, a DPS helicopter and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office drone.The helicopter team spotted Sivley around 3 a.m."It can be scary," she said. "With the wild hogs, and all that, and the snakes. I'm used to being in the woods, but still, next time I will bring a pack so that I'm prepared."Sivley and her dog are doing fine. She says next time she'll make sure she has a GPS device.