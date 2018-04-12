Woman questioned after allegedly shooting and killing boyfriend in north Houston

Police say the gun has been recovered that a woman used to shoot and kill her boyfriend in north Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is being questioned by police after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Houston.

Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is live at the scene where investigators recovered a handgun.

Police tell ABC13 the man was shot multiple times inside an apartment. Officers found him collapsed on the ground outside the Breckenridge at CityView Apartments on 555 Seminar near Wayforest around 1 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the man and woman, who were dating, lived together at the complex.

Officials believe she was going to leave him and move out of the apartment, but when she broke the news to him, they got into a fight.

Police say she then shot him. "We believe it could be a domestic disturbance, but we'll know more when we question her, get downtown and she decides to talk," said Detective K. Heaverlo with HPD Homicide.


Police recovered the gun that was used in the shooting and bagged it as evidence.

It's not clear if the weapon belongs to him or her.

Detectives say the woman is cooperating. Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was self-defense.

