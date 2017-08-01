Woman claims man attempted to force her into car and exposed himself

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman headed to exercise at the Planet Fitness in Alvin found herself in a scary situation.

Pearla said she was on the way to the gym when a man in a red vehicle started following her.

"He cornered me in between a car and he opened the passenger seat and let me know there was something in his hand," she said.

Pearla said the man showed her a weapon and tried to force her into his car.

"He keeps on pointing for me to get in the car," she said. "I was trying to get away, so I started to kick the car and scream."

She said the man then exposed himself.

Pearla was able to get away and the man sped off. She has a message for other women who may face a similar situation.

"I just want them to pay attention whenever they go out and when they get out the car, pay attention to their surroundings. Have your phone in your hands," she added.

