Witnesses believed Houston woman was dead after hit and run with 18-wheeler

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is searching for the 18-wheeler she says hit her car and ran off, leaving her for dead. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman driving on Highway 6 last week is searching for an 18-wheeler she says barreled into her car before taking off.

The damage of the incident is still visible on Brittany Kiser's car, as well as her face.

"He hit me so hard I hit the steering wheel, and I jerked back so hard that my entire driver's seat was broken," Kiser said.

She says an 18-wheeler with a red cab barreled through the intersection of Westpark Drive and Highway 6, hitting her car in the process.

"He just kept going. He just did not ever slow down," she said.

Kiser says the impact sent her car sailing, but thankfully, some witnesses ran up to help.

"They thought that I was dead," she said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating, and Kiser is too. She says she can't sleep due to the pain, so she searches online for trucks and companies that could match the suspect vehicle.

"I even have nightmares about it," Kiser said.

She's asking anyone with information to come forward.

"Someone has to know. He's got to have a little bit of damage to that truck," she said.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News