Woman leads police chase in Houston with 2 cats in the car

CAT AND MOUSE: A pet owner is in custody after leading officers in a bizarre, slow-speed chase with two kitties in her car. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police had some unusual prisoners Monday night after a long, low-speed chase that ended in east Houston.

Along with the female chase suspect, whose name has not been released, officers took two cats into custody.

They were along for the ride when the woman led police on a 45 minute-long pursuit up and down the Gulf Freeway and then onto the East Loop.

Speeds got only as high as 65 miles an hour, according to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, and Houston's traffic helped end it.

"She got caught in traffic. She couldn't continue on," said Crowson. "I believe a couple of DPS troopers were in the lead of the chase. They went up and broke the window out and took her into custody."

Crowson said police were dispatched to a home on Seahorse in Clear Lake for a disturbance just before 7 p.m.

The woman was leaving when officers arrived and she refused to stop, he said. She "appears to be intoxicated, possibly in mental crisis," he added.

Her cats were taken to BARC, the city's animal shelter, where they will be available for adoption if unclaimed within four days.

The suspect faces at least a charge felony evading arrest.
