Woman killed in NW Harris Co. hit-and-run

A 36-year-old woman is dead after a hit-and-run in northwest Harris County. (KTRK)

A 36-year-old woman is dead after a hit-and-run in northwest Harris County.

According to investigators, the woman was at an event at a nearby school with her children and husband. The woman and her husband appeared to have gotten into a fight, investigators say, and she then attempted to cross Elbrook Drive near Kuykendahl.

At the same time, a white SUV that had the green light ran her over, killing her instantly, according to first responders.

Authorities are still on the hunt for a white SUV with significant front-end damage. Anybody with information about the crime is asked to contact police.

