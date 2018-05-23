Woman killed in murder, attempted suicide in southeast Houston

A woman is dead and a man was taken to the hospital after a murder-attempted suicide in southeast Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a murder and attempted suicide that took place this morning.

Houston police were called to a home in the 4100 block of Old Galveston Road near Park Place Boulevard just after 8 a.m.

Neighbors called in a suspicious event.

A woman was found dead at the scene and a man was taken to a hospital. His condition is not known.


There's no immediate word on the relationship between the victims.
