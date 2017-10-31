Woman frightened by dog crashes into apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman lost control of her vehicle this morning, crashing into an apartment complex pool area.

Harris County Sheriff's Office say people who saw the crash happen know that the driver was scared of a dog, which caused the woman to lose control.

A little after 11 p.m. last night, HCSO responded to Providence at Champions apartments on the report of a woman driving her vehicle through the pool area into an apartment building.

The apartment complex sustained major damage, leaving some people trapped on the second floor.

Witnesses say the driver was trying to get away from a dog outside of her car.

"I was over there by the laundry room. That was crazy because she said she was scared of a dog," said witness Dishea Owens.

