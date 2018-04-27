BODY FOUND

Woman found stabbed to death at Clear Lake Park identified, deputies say

EMBED </>More Videos

Clear Lake Park body identified (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say 25-year-old Ashley George's body was discovered on the jetty at Clear Lake Park.

According to officials, the woman had been stabbed multiple times, and her car was found abandoned nearby.

Investigators say the night before, George told her parents she was going to meet a friend to workout. Sometime after 10 p.m., surveillance video captured her vehicle driving into a parking lot at Clear Lake Park.

At 4:15 a.m. in the morning, George's car was found abandoned. Deputies say there was blood on the handle and items in purse were scattered but nothing appeared missing.

George's parents were contacted, and they helped search for their daughter's body. George's father, along with two deputies, found her body nearby at 6 a.m. that day.

Investigators believe George knew the person who killed her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, or the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dead bodybody foundClear Lake
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BODY FOUND
Police: Love triangle may have led to murder-suicide
Kids find man's body near Brays Bayou, police say
Body found at Port of Houston, police say
Police investigating 2 bodies found in burning vehicle
More body found
Top Stories
Teachers union: HISD laying off 200-250 in effort to reduce deficit
Texans select Justin Reid with first selection in third-round
Child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County
Police: Mom of 3 tried to kick boyfriend out before he killed her
Overturned big rig snarls traffic on southbound East Loop
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Cop fires through windshield, killing suspect
COW CHASE: Dashcam captures deputy braving charging bovine
'Legitimate explosive device' found at Starbucks in Beaumont
Show More
Houston, get ready for a traffic nightmare weekend
Houston Astros love playing Fortnite
Josh Reddick surprises Kingwood HS baseball team with new unis
WILD CRASH: Witnesses lift car off 2 women when car jumps curb
George H.W. Bush to stay in the hospital through weekend
More News