Woman finds boyfriend shot to death in driveway in northeast Houston

A woman discovered her boyfriend dead in her driveway, police say. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for the people who gunned down a man in a driveway in northeast Houston overnight.

Officials say a woman pulled up to her home on Clementine Street near Nichols Street when she discovered her boyfriend, who had been shot multiple times, in the driveway.

Her children were in the back seat of her car. She called 911. By the time paramedics arrived, he was dead.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jehu Candanosa.



Witnesses say they saw three to four Hispanic men fleeing from the scene around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. The men were also reportedly looking into cars to see if they were unlocked.

Authorities tell ABC13 Candanosa's girlfriend last spoke to him earlier at around 10:40 p.m.



According to homicide detectives, Candanosa lived in Dallas, but stayed in Houston on the weekends.

He worked in or near the New Caney area.

There's no word yet on a motive for the deadly shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

