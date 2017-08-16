PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Woman fatally hit by car on way home from work on Hwy 6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman who was walking home from work died after she was hit by a car while crossing Highway 6 in west Harris County.

The crash happened in the 8400 block of Highway 6 near Beechnut at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Lisa Thi Flaherty was attempting to cross the roadway when she was hit by a white Toyota.

Flaherty was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say the driver in his mid 20s remained at the scene. They don't believe alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

An official at the scene stated the woman's family showed up when she didn't arrive home.

An investigation is ongoing.

