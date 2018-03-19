Woman dies in kitchen fire at senior apartment complex in Montgomery County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters found a 78-year-old woman dead in a senior apartment complex after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

At about 2:25 a.m. Monday, residents at the Providence Place Senior Apartments reported the smell of smoke and alarms sounding in building 4 of the complex located at 15707 Kuykendahl in southwest Montgomery County.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke from a kitchen fire filling an apartment and found the resident, a 78-year-old woman, dead in the living room.

The fire was contained to the kitchen and did not spread beyond the apartment where it started.

A deputy fire marshal responded to the scene. The incident is under investigation. The woman's body has been transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Her identity has not been released.
