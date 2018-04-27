Autopsy expected on passenger who died on flight

A woman dies on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Kansas City. (KTRK)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri --
An autopsy will be performed on a woman who died on an Alaska Airlines flight.

WDAF-TV reports the plane was heading from Seattle to Kansas City. The woman was seated in first class aboard Flight 478.

When the plane landed at Kansas City International Airport, emergency crews nearby were performing CPR. However, by the time paramedics arrived, the passenger was dead.

Passengers aboard the flight were said to be very patient during the ordeal. They sat on the plane for two hours.

"When bad things happen, people do good things," said passenger Jan Andrews, "They told us that the passenger had passed away and that it was a crime scene because it was an unattended death."

Police say there are no signs of foul play.
