Woman cited after urine sample blows up inside 7-Eleven microwave

EMBED </>More Videos

Colorado woman cited after 7-Eleven microwave blows up urine sample. (KTRK)

DENVER, Colorado --
A Colorado woman has been cited by police after a container of what appeared to be urine blew up as she was heating it up in a microwave at a 7-Eleven.

Police say the incident occurred in the convenience store chain's Aurora location last week when the clerk heard a loud bang and saw 26-year-old Angelique Sanchez take a white plastic bottle out of the microwave.

A police report says when confronted by the clerk, Sanchez wiped a yellow liquid that smelled like urine onto the floor and walked out.

Police located Sanchez at a nearby clinic where she had planned to take a urinalysis test for a potential employer.

The Denver woman was issued a summons for damaged property. She could not be reached for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsgross7-Elevenu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Good Samaritans scramble to save man dangling from overpass
Man accused of trying to set alleged sex offenders on fire
Police: Woman burglarized homes while families attend funeral services
Man suspect of shovel attack arrested in Conroe
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
3 firefighters taken to hospital after car crashes into ambulance
5 pedestrians struck, 1 fatally, in hit and run in Chicago
Authorities believe exploding vape pen led to man's death
Show More
Family evacuates meth contaminated home
Resident shoots suspect found burglarizing cars in SW Houston
Truck slams into home in SW Houston
Waffle House shooting victim's mom accepts daughter's diploma
HPD: 2 people shot in road rage incident in west Houston
More News