Woman charged with stabbing hotel employee in face with scissors

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire --
Police say a hotel guest in New Hampshire faces felony charges after stabbing a hotel employee in the face, neck and chest with a pair of scissors.

Portsmouth Police Lt. Mark Newport says police have arrested 32-year-old Bronx, N.Y. resident Jasmine Henderson on felony charges of attempted second degree murder, criminal threatening and second degree assault.

Police say Henderson stabbed a 58-year-old female hotel employee who was assisting her Friday at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel.

The employee received treatment at Portsmouth Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Henderson is located at Rockingham County Jail and faces a Monday arraignment. It was not immediately clear Saturday if Henderson has an attorney.

Police have said no argument preceded the stabbing and that it appeared to be a random attack.
