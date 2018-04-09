DRUG ARREST

Cocaine in purse? Woman blames it on a windy day, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman blames wind for alleged cocaine possession (KTRK)

Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.

WPLG reported Kennecia Posey was one of two passengers in a car stopped by Fort Pierce police in late March. Police say an officer smelled marijuana and that, after searching the car, cocaine and marijuana in separate bags were found inside a purse Posey had on her lap.

Authorities say they questioned Posey about the drugs. According to the police report, Posey responded: "It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse."

Posey was charged with a felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. She was later released on bond.

It wasn't immediately known if she has a lawyer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cocainedrug arrestwindillegal drugsu.s. & worldbizarrebuzzworthyFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
DRUG ARREST
Man arrested at Pearland home after complaints he sold pot
Deported veteran Miguel Perez Jr. describes ordeal
Army veteran in US since age 8 deported to Mexico
Former NBA player Glen Davis arrested on drug charges
More drug arrest
Top Stories
Police trying to ID suspect firing weapon posted to Snapchat
Bartender charged in connection with deadly drunk driving crash appears in court
Body found may be murder suspect who confessed on Facebook
Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby
METRO bus involved in accident with SUV east of downtown
Flood-damaged Houston synagogue being demolished
Teen charged in 8-year-old's death set to face judge Monday
These are the victims of the Canada hockey team bus crash
Show More
Who wins? Bobcat and rattlesnake face off in sidewalk showdown
What does your sleep position say about you?
These scammers hope you have a guilty conscience
21 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge
Top of bus sheared off when it struck overpass
More News