Woman and child hit by vehicle in Sienna Plantation

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --Life Flight was called to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Sienna Plantation.
A woman and a child were hit by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
The crash happened at Sienna Ranch Road.
The child was transported via helicopter to an area hospital.
The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
