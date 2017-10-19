Woman and child hit by vehicle in Sienna Plantation

Auto/Pedestrian: Nueces Creek / Sienna Ranch. Adult female and child struck. Life Flight en route for child. #SiennaPlantation — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) October 19, 2017

Life Flight was called to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Sienna Plantation.A woman and a child were hit by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.The crash happened at Sienna Ranch Road.The child was transported via helicopter to an area hospital.The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.