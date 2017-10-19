Woman and child hit by vehicle in Sienna Plantation

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Life Flight was called to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Sienna Plantation.

A woman and a child were hit by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The crash happened at Sienna Ranch Road.



The child was transported via helicopter to an area hospital.

The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is at the scene and will have live updates on ABC13 at 11 a.m.

