Court documents say a woman has been stalking a priest at his Catholic parish and his home for six years.Rebecca Elizabeth Richard has been charged with criminal trespassing, harassment and stalking.The last incident happened on Oct. 1 at the home of Father Kulma. Documents say she has been known to show up unexpectedly at the home and Edith Stein Catholic Church."I believe she was caught peeing in the driveway and she throws newspaper on the lawn," said neighbor Michelle Joiner.On March 18, 2011, Richard was arrested for criminal trespass. Court documents say she apparently showed up at St. Edith Stein Catholic Church threatening several clergy members.On July 27, 2012, she emailed Fr. Kulma saying she was a "ticking time bomb" then again on August 23rd that same year, she emailed the father again saying "I will continue to destroy you until you repent".Court documents say in 2014, she was seen and heard in a surveillance camera footage saying, "If I leave this house I will kill father."Another incident on Aug. 5th, 2015, court documents state the father was at his home when he heard loud screaming and banging at the door. IHe said he saw her through his surveillance cameras standing on his porch.The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston released this statement:"The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston is fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation of this matter. The alleged perpetrator has been previously arrested and convicted for similar conduct in spite of the fact she has never had a personal relationship with the victim. We are declining any further comment at this time as we do not want to say or do anything that interferes with the current efforts of the police and District Attorney's Office."