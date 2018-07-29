Woman allegedly shot and killed husband after he ordered pornography

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman allegedly reported she shot her husband after a pornography dispute. (KTRK)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Arkansas (KTRK) --
A woman in Arkansas allegedly shot and killed her husband for buying pornography.

According to authorities, a Patricia Hill, 69, dialed 911 to report what she had done.

Investigators say Hill told them she learned her husband had ordered pornography on television and canceled his subscription.

Hill allegedly shot her husband after he refused to leave the home.

Deputy Lafayette Woods, with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, said the man was found inside his shed.

Hill is currently in jail and has a court scheduled for next week.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotman killedpornographyArkansas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News