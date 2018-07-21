Woman charged with arson after reportedly admitting to causing Cypress house fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman has been charged after she reportedly admitted to causing a Cypress home fire.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman has been charged with arson after she admitted to causing a house fire in Cypress.

Lisa Merka admitted to using a cigarette lighter to ignite notebooks on a bench on the front porch, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal.

A family was sleeping Thursday night when their home on Spinney and Paddock Bend Drive caught fire.

"I went outside and saw small flames," said Joshua Merka. "My little brother went outside to get the hose and big bowls of water. My father grabbed the fire extinguisher."

Joshua went back inside the house to save his cat. His two brothers and father made it out safely.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefire escapeCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News