Woman accused of stalking, sending man 65,000 texts after one date

Can you imagine getting 65,000 text messages after just one date? An Arizona woman is accused of doing just that. And that's not all. (KGO-TV)

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. --
Can you imagine getting 65,000 text messages after just one date? An Arizona woman is accused of doing just that.

Police arrested 31-year old Jacqueline Ades after finding her in a Paradise Valley man's bathtub.


According to investigators, she had met the guy online about a year ago but she won't leave him alone.

Court documents say Ades sent the victim about 500 messages a day, which included disturbing ones like "I want to wear your body parts" and "bathe in your blood."


Officers say they found a butcher knife in her car when she was most recently arrested on charges of threatening, stalking and harassment.

She's now in jail with no bond.
