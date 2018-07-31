Woman, 21, fatally shot as she ran from 4 males

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A 21-year-old woman was shot to death near a gas station on Chicago's south side early Tuesday morning, as she and her boyfriend ran from a group of four males.

Kenyatta Jones, the victim's mother, identified her as Oceanea Jones. Her family is heartbroken.

Police said Oceanea Jones was gunned down in the 1500 block of West 79th Street in the city's Gresham neighborhood.

Jones and her boyfriend were at a gas station around 1:10 a.m. when the men approached them and asked her boyfriend if he was in a gang, police said.

The couple ran and the group chased them. One of the men fired shots, wounding Jones in the back, police said.

"They just killed my baby. My daughter was a nice person. She ain't do nothing to nobody. She didn't really come outside," Kenyatta Jones said, sobbing.

Jones was pronounced dead on the scene. Her boyfriend was not injured.

The men ran off after the shooting, police said.

Detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
