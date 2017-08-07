Woman, 2 children escape car that plunged into water

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --A woman and two children were able to escape from their vehicle after it ended up in the water in west Harris County.
It happened near Saums and Greenhouse roads, which is just north of I-10, around 4:30 Monday morning.
Investigators say the woman was traveling north on Greenhouse when she lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle ended up in a retention pond.
The woman and children were taken to the hospital to be checked out.
