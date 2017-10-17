Witness describes chase, shooting that left suspect dead at gas station

An eyewitness recalls the final moments that a suspect spent fighting with a deputy after a chase and carjacking attempt. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The witness to a deputy-involved shooting that left a suspect dead after a chase and attempted carjacking couldn't believe what he saw.

"I took my wife to the dentist and I decided I'll get some gas and get my car washed," said Joe, who asked that his last name not be used. "I couldn't believe what I was seeing."

According to investigators, deputies tried to pull over a motorcyclist over after running his license plates, which came back bad. The suspect took off, crashed the bike and then ran on foot to a Shell gas station.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Suspect shot by deputy after chase, carjacking attempt in Montgomery Co.
A suspect is dead following a chase and carjacking attempt in Montgomery County.



As Joe was coming out of the carwash, he said a young man came running in behind him.

"I opened my door and stood up and stopped him," Joe recalled. "We come together...and he's hollering, 'No no no!' Then he goes around the door."

A Precinct 4 deputy constable tried to tase the suspect, but it didn't work.

"When the guy went to the ground, the backpack was in front of him and that's when he went in the backpack and pulled out the gun," Joe recalled. "He was kind of on all fours, got the gun and turned and pointed at the officer. That's when the officer shot him."

Joe said two shots were fired before the suspect fell to the ground and died.

"In my opinion, he had no choice whatsoever. It was either him or the bad guy," Joe added.

