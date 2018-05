EMBED >More News Videos Congregants at Iglesia Christiana Evangelica Communidad de Amor watched as a police chase involving their church bus was chronicled on national television.

EMBED >More News Videos Police say drunken teen girl stole sheriff's vehicle

EMBED >More News Videos Florida police are searching for a man who opened fire on a car in the middle of the day starting a shootout.

EMBED >More News Videos Police in Washington state say a police chase came to a surprising halt when a suspect's car rolled over him, trapping him. (No sound)

EMBED >More News Videos Dash cam video shows Cpt. Brad Moore of the Preble County Sheriff's Office being hit by a tractor-trailer on Jan. 8, 2016.

EMBED >More News Videos Wild police chase in Seattle ends in shootout, suspect killed.

The roads hold the potential for dangerous situations, and in some cases, those moments are captured from behind the windshield.Dash cameras, used by both law enforcement and everyday civilian motorists, have captured some of the most out-of-control situations out on the roads.Here is a sampling of some that Eyewitness News reported over recent years: