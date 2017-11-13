Wife who survived attempted murder-suicide speaks out

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2636930" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A husband shot his wife before shooting and killing himself in Montgomery Co

Deputies say a couple returning from a high school reunion got into a violent argument. Now a man is dead and his wife is recovering in the hospital.Investigators said Jason Butler shot his wife, Rachel Butler, during a fight in their driveway in Montgomery County, before turning the gun on himself.The couple apparently went out to the driveway after coming home from the husband's 20th high school reunion.At one point, the argument escalated and according to deputies, Jason pulled out a gun from his truck and shot his wife in the chest. He then shot and killed himself.When officers arrived, they found Jason with a gunshot wound to the head and Rachel unconscious but breathing.According to Rachel's father, she's recovering well and expected to be released from Conroe emergency center soon.Rachel spoke exclusively to ABC13. She says that despite what he did, her husband was still a good man."He was a great father. A great friend. He was a good husband, despite what he did," said Rachel.ABC13 reporter Pooja Lodhia speaks to her on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.