Wife who survived attempted murder-suicide speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot his wife then himself after high school reunion, deputies said. (KTRK)

By
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say a couple returning from a high school reunion got into a violent argument. Now a man is dead and his wife is recovering in the hospital.

Investigators said Jason Butler shot his wife, Rachel Butler, during a fight in their driveway in Montgomery County, before turning the gun on himself.

The couple apparently went out to the driveway after coming home from the husband's 20th high school reunion.

EMBED More News Videos

A husband shot his wife before shooting and killing himself in Montgomery Co



At one point, the argument escalated and according to deputies, Jason pulled out a gun from his truck and shot his wife in the chest. He then shot and killed himself.

When officers arrived, they found Jason with a gunshot wound to the head and Rachel unconscious but breathing.

According to Rachel's father, she's recovering well and expected to be released from Conroe emergency center soon.

Rachel spoke exclusively to ABC13. She says that despite what he did, her husband was still a good man.

"He was a great father. A great friend. He was a good husband, despite what he did," said Rachel.

ABC13 reporter Pooja Lodhia speaks to her on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
murder suicidedeadly shootingsuicideMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Astros outfielder Carlos Beltran announces retirement
Mattress Mack to open store for Thanksgiving meal
Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Purse snatching suspects wanted
Here's why people are talking about #BoycottKeurig
Judge says HPD officer facing charges not a flight risk
Michael Strahan back with surprises for his hometown
Not just Mattress Mack, good works run in McIngvale family
Show More
Walmart reportedly raising online prices
How early is too early to put up Christmas decor?
Target faces $10M lawsuit over shoplifter's injuries
49ers' Marquise Goodwin loses son due to pregnancy complications
Colin Kaepernick named GQ's 'Citizen of the Year'
More News
Top Video
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Purse snatching suspects wanted
Another 12 students charged in Penn State frat death
AMAs to be jam-packed with performances
How early is too early to put up Christmas decor?
More Video