Wife, mother killed in hit-and-run near school event

We now know the name of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Harris County Monday night.Investigators say Angela Eason was at an event at Strack Middle School with her children and husband.The 36-year-old apparently got in some sort of an argument with her husband and ran from the school toward the neighborhood across the street.Authorities say Eason attempted to cross Elmbrook Drive near Kuykendahl against the light.That's when a northbound, white SUV that had a green light ran over her, killing her instantly, according to first responders.The driver fled the scene."After the crash, the unknown vehicle fled the scene. According to the witness, the vehicle has heavy front end damage," said Miguel Arispe from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Investigators are searching for the white SUV with significant front-end damage.Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.