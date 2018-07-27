EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2444450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A former Texas City officer allegedly rammed his girlfriend's car.

The widow of a man who had money stolen from his pocket by a police officer after suffering a heart attack has settled a lawsuit with Texas City.Linda Mabe sued the city and Officer Linnard Crouch.According to Mabe's lawsuit, Crouch was caught on bodycam video taking more than $2,000 from Jim Mabe's pocket as he was dying from a heart attack.The money was supposed to be used to buy presents just before Christmas in 2016.Crouch was eventually fired and charged with theft.