TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --The widow of a man who had money stolen from his pocket by a police officer after suffering a heart attack has settled a lawsuit with Texas City.
Linda Mabe sued the city and Officer Linnard Crouch.
According to Mabe's lawsuit, Crouch was caught on bodycam video taking more than $2,000 from Jim Mabe's pocket as he was dying from a heart attack.
The money was supposed to be used to buy presents just before Christmas in 2016.
Crouch was eventually fired and charged with theft.
