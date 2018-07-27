Widow settles lawsuit with Texas City after officer caught stealing from her dying husband

EMBED </>More Videos

Linda Mabe sued Texas City after an officer was caught on bodycam stealing more than $2,000 from her husband as he was dying. (KTRK)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The widow of a man who had money stolen from his pocket by a police officer after suffering a heart attack has settled a lawsuit with Texas City.

Linda Mabe sued the city and Officer Linnard Crouch.

According to Mabe's lawsuit, Crouch was caught on bodycam video taking more than $2,000 from Jim Mabe's pocket as he was dying from a heart attack.

The money was supposed to be used to buy presents just before Christmas in 2016.

Crouch was eventually fired and charged with theft.

Former Texas City officer accused of theft allegedly rammed girlfriend's car
EMBED More News Videos

A former Texas City officer allegedly rammed his girlfriend's car.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lawsuittheftsettlementtexas citytexas newsheart attackTexas City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News