Why League City officials are ending Harvey debris removal

Residents in League City have until Friday to get Harvey-related debris on their curb for removal.The city announced today that all debris removal will come to an end with CrowderGulf at the end of the week.With the majority of debris having already been removed, the city said the debris removal contractor has seen a greater mix of new construction materials being mixed in.Officials said the contractors will make a final round on Friday, but said there can be no new construction materials in those piles.Loads containing new construction materials are not eligible for FEMA funding reimbursement, forcing the city to end the pickup of flood damaged items.Remaining loads after Friday will be the obligation of the homeowner and contractors who are co-mingling debris with new construction materials, the city said in a statement.Residents in League City said this final round of debris removal a step in the right direction after Hurricane Harvey."They picked up my debris," resident Cynthia Banuelos said. "I had a lot and I had to get, wait on a second round because I had so much on the first time. They picked it up within weeks, and then within a week of that they did a second round, and they picked that up. And then I did have to have some trees cut down, and within a few days they picked that up. I was very impressed and very happy they did that that quick."City officials said if you put any storm debris in plastic bags, they said leave a little hole so they can make sure its actually storm debris in there.