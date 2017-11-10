After Hurricane Ike and the 2015 flooding, the government gave out billions, supposed to be used for long-term recovery projects.But now nine years after Ike, nearly $500 million is still sitting in a bank account.Ike brought in a storm surge of 15 to 20 feet and caused $37.5 billion in damage.The 2015 flooding damaged over 6,000 homes and caused significant damage to parts of Houston's infrastructure.The city got $66 million initially to pay for repairs or infrastructure improvements. It's getting another $20 million.It's spent $200,000 so far.