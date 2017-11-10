TED OBERG INVESTIGATES

State sitting on $500M of federal disaster funds from Ike

EMBED </>More Videos

Why hasn't the state and city spent a half-billion dollars in city recovery money? Ted Oberg investigates. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
After Hurricane Ike and the 2015 flooding, the government gave out billions, supposed to be used for long-term recovery projects.

But now nine years after Ike, nearly $500 million is still sitting in a bank account.
Tonight at 10, Ted Oberg investigates what's taking so long and why it's not going to those in need

Ike brought in a storm surge of 15 to 20 feet and caused $37.5 billion in damage.

The 2015 flooding damaged over 6,000 homes and caused significant damage to parts of Houston's infrastructure.

The city got $66 million initially to pay for repairs or infrastructure improvements. It's getting another $20 million.

It's spent $200,000 so far.

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hurricane ikehouston floodTed Oberg Investigates
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TED OBERG INVESTIGATES
5 years after Sandy, Houston looks to avoid same mistakes
Church shooter escaped from behavioral center after threats
Air Force error cleared way for church suspect to buy guns
Recovery czar looks for volunteer help after Harvey
More Ted Oberg Investigates
Top Stories
Two hurt in explosion at Whitehall hotel in downtown
What really happened to the World Series trophy at gala
Bellaire HS grad opens up about deadly Virginia rally
Louis C.K. admits to sexual misconduct allegations
HPD officer accused of stealing drugs out on bond
HPD officer accused of stealing drugs appears in court
TEA rejects HISD high school turnaround program, again
Police chief walks back drugs-on-grocery carts warning
Show More
Sears Midtown starts final liquidation sales today
Woman shot multiple times in Fort Bend County
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
5 things making it tough for drivers this weekend
Dad speaks after son's grilled cheese sandwich death
More News
Top Video
Bellaire HS grad opens up about deadly Virginia rally
OOPS! Embarrassing trophy moments
HPD officer accused of stealing drugs out on bond
What really happened to the World Series trophy at gala
More Video