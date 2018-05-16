  • LIVE VIDEO Former Cub Scout leader accused of indecency with a child

White House eyes 'a couple of bad actors' for recent leaks

ALEXANDER MALLIN
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had harsh words for members of her own staff Wednesday following leaks about an aide's callous private remarks about ailing Sen. John McCain that drew a barrage of bipartisan criticism.

"I can tell you there are a couple of bad actors," Sanders said in an interview on 'Fox and Friends.' "I think it is disgusting and some of the most shameful behavior that you could ever engage in."

Sanders' comments followed President Donald Trump's own personal condemnation of West Wing leakers on Monday, who he described in a tweet as "traitors and cowards."

The White House has been under fire from Democrats and Republicans who have called for a public apology to Sen. McCain after White House aide Kelly Sadler said McCain's opposition to Gina Haspel's nomination to be CIA Director didn't matter because he's "dying anyway."

Sanders then convened a Friday meeting where she was described as "on the verge of tears" as she scolded staff for the leak of the comment, according to multiple senior White House officials.

The White House has since sought to shift attention away from Sadler's comments and to the leak itself, with Sanders again pressed during her Fox and Friends interview why the White House won't apologize to the McCain family.

"I'm not going to get into the back and forth on this, I think it's been addressed. We are dealing with this matter internally," Sanders said.

While Sanders didn't offer any specific examples, she said in the past she has caught staffers for leaking and described them as "cowards" who abused their opportunity to work in the White House.

"I have personally fired people over leaking before," Sanders said. "And we certainly would be very willing to do so again."

In an interview with Fox News Monday night, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was asked if she thought there would be any personnel changes in the White House as a result of recent leaks, to which she replied, "I do actually, yes I do."

But when asked Wednesday by reporters if there were any departures expected soon, Sanders didn't answer one way or the other.

"We'll keep you posted if we have any personnel announcements," Sanders said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Officials discuss arrest of former Cub Scout leader
Mayor Turner makes plea after 3-year-old was shot in Sunnyside
Woman accused of stealing $200,000 from youth hockey league
Girl injured in head-on crash blamed on distracted driver
Parent takes son to turn himself in on terroristic threat charges
Michigan State reaches $500M settlement Dr. Nassar victims
ESPN to honor Nassar sexual abuse survivors at ESPYS
VIDEO: Newborn twins not ready to leave each other's side
Show More
Family of murdered armor guard pleads for help finding killers
Houston police arrest 34 vice sex trade suspects
Lawsuit filed by family of man electrocuted in water during Harvey
Woman rescued after more than 15 hours in wooded area
'I'm mad at this' Grandmother of boy shot at apartment calls for change
More News