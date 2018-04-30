Criminals have tool that can get past your lock in seconds

The Internet is making easier for criminals to get their hands on a tool that can pick a lock in seconds.

For years, locksmiths have used "bump keys."

With a tap, the key can pick nearly all residential locks in seconds.

The locks are now popping up on many online sites.

At Houston Safe and Lock, employees are educating customers on this danger and offering preventative measures as little as $10.

Tonight on Eyewitness News' Live at Five, Nick Natario will show you how bump keys work and how you can protect your home.
