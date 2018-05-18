What we know about the Texas school shooting suspect

KAITLYN FOLMER
The 17-year-old who allegedly opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas this morning, killing 10 and wounding 10 others, allegedly wrote in journals that he wanted to carry out the shooting and then commit suicide, the governor said.

Instead, the suspect, identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, gave himself up to authorities, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

As authorities investigate what Abbott called "one of the most heinous attacks that we've ever seen in the history of Texas schools," Pagourtzis is now in custody, charged with capital murder.

Two weapons were used in the massacre -- a shotgun and a .38 revolver -- both of which appear to be legally owned by the suspect's father, the governor said.

Explosive devices were also found at the school, and devices including a Molotov cocktail were found in a car and a home, authorities said.

There were no warning signs and he doesn't have a criminal history, officials said.

Pagourtzis' Facebook page listed a possible interest in the United States Marines Corps, "starting in 2019." However, the Pentagon does not have a record of anyone with the last name Pagourtzis in the Marine Corps.

On Facebook, Pagourtzis lists himself as an atheist under religious views and wrote "I hate politics" under political views. On April 30, he posted a photo of a T-shirt that says, "Born to Kill."

Pagourtzis appeared to have been on an honor roll five years ago, according to a local paper.

Pagourtzis may have been a member of his school's football team -- the Santa Fe Indians Freshman Football website lists a "Dimitrios Pagourtzis" with a graduation year of 2019.
