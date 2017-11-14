Red Bluff, Tehama County shootings: What we know so far

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch as police give an update on the deadly northern California shootings. (WABC)

RED BLUFF, California --
A series of shootings at multiple locations -- including a school -- in rural Northern California left several people dead. Here's what we know so far.
  • Five people dead including the shooter

  • Seven shooting scenes including the elementary school near the town of Red Bluff

  • Shooter had a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns

  • One student was shot at the school; a second child and a female adult were shot in a pickup truck

    • EMBED More News Videos

    Authorities said three people have been killed in shootings at multiple locations in rural Northern California. Students were also shot and wounded at an elementary school.

  • Multiple students were transported to hospitals

  • Shooter appeared to randomly pick targets

  • Police are aware of a domestic violence incident involving the shooter

  • Two officers engaged the shooter, who died at the scene

Full story: 5 dead, including gunman, after shootings at 7 scenes in rural northern Californial

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
school shootinggun violenceshootingCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
5 dead, including gunman, after shootings at 7 locations in rural NorCal
Top Stories
Alcohol may have played role in Texas State student's death
Sergeant accused of sexually assaulting woman at motel
Family hopes teen's death will be a lesson to others
Shootings at multiple sites kill 5, wound school kids
Man's first day in Texas ends in chase and arrest
School bus driver saves kids after fiery crash
Child ejected in 2-vehicle crash in north Houston
Candidates make a run for Green's Congressional seat
Show More
Astros' Carlos Correa visits children in hospital
Andre Johnson honored at Houston City Council
Video shows passengers fleeing burning jet in Vegas
Harvey's 'Biblical' rainfall is getting more likely
BIZARRE BURGLARY: Woman in wig and heels climbs fence
More News
Top Video
Sergeant accused of sexually assaulting woman at motel
Alcohol may have played role in Texas State student's death
'Green Loop' could replace I-45 downtown in the future
Does Houston really need another Starbucks?
More Video