What to know about ankle monitors

Facts about ankle monitors and how they work (KTRK)

Ankle monitors are devices that people under house arrest or parole are required to wear.

The ankle monitor continually sends a radio frequency signal containing location and other information to a receiver.

If an offender moves outside of an allowed range, the police will be notified.

They are designed to be tamper-resistant and can alert authorities to removal attempts, such as cutting the band causing a circuit break.

There are two different types of ankle monitor units: radio-frequency transmitter and GPS.

People subject to a restraining order may also be subject to GPS monitoring.
