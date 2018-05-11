EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2615047" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Steve Campion reports on Clara Harris' awaited release from prison

After 15 years behind bars, the former Friendswood dentist who ran over her husband in a hotel parking lot is a free woman. But there are still certain things she's not allowed to do.In July 2002, Clara Harris had her teenage stepdaughter with her as she tracked down her husband David Harris to the Nassau Bay Hilton where he was with his mistress. That's when Clara ran over David several times with her Mercedes, killing him.Convicted in 2003, Clara served 15 years of her sentence. Now that she's out on parole, she needs to live by the following restrictions until February 2023.Conditions of her release include:- Gainful employment- No contact with Dr. Gerald Harris, Jr., Barbara Harris, Gail Thompson and Lindsey Ngo- Electronic monitoring (ankle bracelet)- Reside in legal county of residence (Galveston County)- Demonstrate 6th grade educational skill level- Alcohol/controlled substance testing- No contact with victim's family