You can still buy solar-eclipse glasses, but act fast!

Eclipse glasses selling out fast but you can still get them in the Triangle.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Finding the right solar eclipse glasses has been a headache for many.

Local stores can't seem to keep them on the shelves, and there have been issues with the legitimacy of some of the glasses sold online.

The American Astronomical Society has created a list of retailers that are selling ISO-compliant solar-eclipse glasses.

Retail chains
  • 7 Eleven
  • Best Buy
  • Bi-Mart
  • Casey's General Store
  • Circle K
  • Hobby Town
  • Kirklands
  • Kroger
  • London Drugs
  • Love's Travel Stops
  • Lowe's
  • Maverik
  • McDonald's (Oregon Only)
  • Pilot/Flying J
  • Toys "R" Us

To avoid driving around aimlessly your best bet is to call specific stores ahead of time to make sure glasses are in stock.

Some of these stores are still getting shipments this week.

If you still want to try the online route, you run the risk of not getting your glasses in time or buying glasses that don't comply with ISO standards.

If you want to take your chances here's the link to the American Astronomical Society's list of online retailers that are selling solar-eclipse glasses

Online Vendors
  • 123 Sales

  • 2017Solar.com

  • 3Dstereo.com

  • Educational Innovations

  • Electronic Analyst

  • Firefly Buys (FFB)

  • Fred Meyer

  • Freedom Hill

  • Mega-Fun Toys

  • Off the Wall Toys & Gifts

  • Run to Shop

  • Skyhawk Ventures

  • Solar Eclipse Spectacles (paper glasses only)

  • Soluna/GSM Sales

  • Squirrellynuts

  • ThinkGeek

  • Your 5 Star General Store

