You can still buy solar-eclipse glasses, but act fast!

Retail chains

7 Eleven

Best Buy

Bi-Mart

Casey's General Store

Circle K

Hobby Town

Kirklands

Kroger

London Drugs

Love's Travel Stops

Lowe's

Maverik

McDonald's (Oregon Only)

Pilot/Flying J

Toys "R" Us

Online Vendors

123 Sales



2017Solar.com



3Dstereo.com



Educational Innovations



Electronic Analyst



Firefly Buys (FFB)



Fred Meyer



Freedom Hill



Mega-Fun Toys



Off the Wall Toys & Gifts



Run to Shop



Skyhawk Ventures



Solar Eclipse Spectacles (paper glasses only)



Soluna/GSM Sales



Squirrellynuts



ThinkGeek



Your 5 Star General Store

Finding the right solar eclipse glasses has been a headache for many.Local stores can't seem to keep them on the shelves, and there have been issues with the legitimacy of some of the glasses sold online.The American Astronomical Society has created a list of retailers that are selling ISO-compliant solar-eclipse glasses.To avoid driving around aimlessly your best bet is to call specific stores ahead of time to make sure glasses are in stock.Some of these stores are still getting shipments this week.If you still want to try the online route, you run the risk of not getting your glasses in time or buying glasses that don't comply with ISO standards.If you want to take your chances here's the link to the American Astronomical Society's list of online retailers that are selling solar-eclipse glasses